‘6 Underground’ Trailer Reveals Michael Bay’s Explosive Netflix Movie Starring Ryan Reynolds

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for 6 Underground, director Michael Bay‘s latest action movie (and Netflix debut) starring Ryan Reynolds. Written by Deadpool and Deadpool 2 duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film follows six billionaires who fake their own deaths to form an under-the-radar vigilante squad that takes down notorious criminals. Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger co-financed the film—which had a budget in the $125 million ball park—along with Netflix and Bay.

Teasing the trailer, Bay described 6 Underground as his “big movie with Ryan Reynolds. Big action. Fun, fun flick. It’s kind of back to my old school self.” That’s pretty evident in this trailer, which certainly feels more in line with Bad Boys II than Transformers: Age of Indistinguishable Robots and Anthony Hopkins for Some Reason. Indeed, whatever you think about Bay’s films, it’s hard to deny they’re technically pretty darn impressive, and it’ll be interesting to see if Netflix gives 6 Underground a theatrical release or if it’ll be going straight to the streaming service. I can’t imagine a television is the best play to take in Maximum Bayhem.

So yeah, if non-stop Michael Bay action is your thing, it looks like you’ll probably dig 6 Underground. But if you find his barrage on the senses schtick exhausting, it doesn’t look like he’s breaking new ground here.

Joining Reynolds in the cast are Dave Franco (Neighbors), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Corey Hawkins (BlackKklansman). When we spoke to Arjona back in May, here’s what she had to say about working with Michael Bay:

“I wish someone would’ve warned me about him. He’s absolutely bonkers in the best way possible. He’s a little kid who just rally wants to create and make things that fans are going to go cray about. He’s so funny and such an incredible leader of a big ship.”

Check out the trailer below. 6 Underground hits Netflix on December 13, 2019. And for a full list of upcoming Netflix movies, click here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground: