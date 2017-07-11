Exclusive: First ’68 Kill’ Trailer Teases a Demented Dark Comedy Crime Spree

0

Strap in for a wild ride, because we’ve got the first trailer for 68 Kill, and it looks pretty much batshit insane. The dark crime comedy stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Chip, a simple guy who gets in over his head when his girlfriend (AnnaLynne McCord) convinces him to steal $68,000 from her sleazy sugar daddy and puts them on a wild and violent path. Based on the Bryan Smith novel, the film is written and directed by Cheap Thrills and Deadgirl scribe Trent Haaga, who previously directed the 2011 horror comedy Chop.

Produced by Snowfort Pictures’ Travis Stevens (Buster’s Mal Heart, Starry Eyes), David Lawson (Spring, Trash Fire) and Alliance Media Partners’ Bob Portal (Fashionista), 68 Kill debuted to critical and audience praise earlier this year at SXSW, where it picked up the audience award in the Midnighters section. The film also stars Sheila Vand, Alisha Boe, Sam Eidson and Lucy Faust, and IFC Midnight has slated the film to land in theaters and on VOD August 4. Watch the first trailer below.

