‘7 Days in Entebbe’ Trailer Finds Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike Leading a Hijacking

Focus Features has released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller 7 Days in Entebbe. Directed by Elite Squad and RoboCop (2014) filmmaker José Padilha, the film is inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, which was hijacked and diverted to Entebbe, Uganda where the hijackers held the passengers hostage for one week.

Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike lead the cast as two of the hijackers, but the film also looks to be chronicling the rescue mission planned by the Israeli government, digging into the Israel/Palestine conflict in an intriguing way. It’s kind of insane how films about events that took place decades ago keep being incredibly timely and relevant, but here we are.

This looks to mark a serious change of pace for Padilha, and I’m curious to see how he tackles this delicate subject matter while also balancing the thriller aspect of the narrative. He most recently launched Narcos on Netflix, one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, as executive producer and director.

Check out the 7 Days in Entebbe trailer below. The film also stars Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet. 7 Days in Entebbe opens in theaters on March 16, 2018.