Exclusive ‘7 Guardians of the Tomb’ Trailer Teases a Creepy-Crawly Adventure Film

If you’ve got a spider phobia, avert thine eyes. We’ve got an exclusive trailer for the adventure film 7 Guardians of the Tomb, and it’s chock full of little creepy-crawlies. The adventure flick comes from director Kimble Rendall (Bait) and follows a team of scientists who journey into an ancient labyrinth to find a missing colleague and make the discovery of a century. Stuck underground in the winding maze, they find themselves batting ancient Chinese magic and super-deadly man-eating spiders. Heebie-jeebies abound.

7 Guardians of the Tomb stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Kellan Lutz (The Expendables 3), and Bingbing Li (Transformers: Age of Extinction), and arrives in theaters, VOD, and Digital HD on February 23rd. Check out our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for 7 Guardians of the Tomb:

“When a team of scientists lose a colleague in an ancient labyrinth; the motley crew must work together to recover him while trying to make the discovery of a century. In their quest they find themselves underground, battling ancient, terrifying Chinese magic and making their way through a swarm of deadly, man-eating spiders – only to uncover the secret behind the insects’ power and intelligence.”

