‘78/52’ Trailer Makes the Case for an Entire Movie about the Shower Scene from ‘Psycho’

IFC Midnight has released the 78/52 trailer. The title refers to the 78 shots and the 52 cuts in the shower scene from Psycho. Alexandre O. Philippe’s documentary is pretty much entirely about this one scene, which makes it a fascinating film. The movie goes deep into the film’s most famous scene how it transformed cinema, and this up close dissection is a masterful way of looking not only at the art of Psycho, but also Alfred Hitchcock’s direction.
As I said in my review from Sundance, 78/52 feels essential for anyone who’s just starting to study film since it provides such an exacting breakdown of all elements of filmmaking. Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of Psycho, there’s a lot to gleam from these insights, and while the film can feel a bit hermetically sealed for refusing to look at the film as a whole, it’s still a fascinating exercise that’s a must-watch for any movie buff.
Check out the trailer below via EW. 78/52 hits theaters and VOD on October 13th.
Here’s the official synopsis for 78/52:
The screeching strings, the plunging knife, the slow zoom out from a lifeless eyeball: in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho changed film history forever with its taboo-shattering shower scene. With 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits over the course of 3 minutes, Psycho redefined screen violence, set the stage for decades of slasher films to come, and introduced a new element of danger to the moviegoing experience. Aided by a roster of filmmakers, critics, and fans—including Guillermo del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eli Roth, and Peter Bogdanovich—director Alexandre O. Philippe pulls back the curtain on the making and influence of this cinematic game changer, breaking it down frame by frame and unpacking Hitchcock’s dense web of allusions and double meanings. The result is an enthralling piece of cinematic detective work that’s nirvana for film buffs.