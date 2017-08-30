‘78/52’ Trailer Makes the Case for an Entire Movie about the Shower Scene from ‘Psycho’

0

IFC Midnight has released the 78/52 trailer. The title refers to the 78 shots and the 52 cuts in the shower scene from Psycho. Alexandre O. Philippe’s documentary is pretty much entirely about this one scene, which makes it a fascinating film. The movie goes deep into the film’s most famous scene how it transformed cinema, and this up close dissection is a masterful way of looking not only at the art of Psycho, but also Alfred Hitchcock’s direction.

As I said in my review from Sundance, 78/52 feels essential for anyone who’s just starting to study film since it provides such an exacting breakdown of all elements of filmmaking. Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of Psycho, there’s a lot to gleam from these insights, and while the film can feel a bit hermetically sealed for refusing to look at the film as a whole, it’s still a fascinating exercise that’s a must-watch for any movie buff.

Check out the trailer below via EW. 78/52 hits theaters and VOD on October 13th.

Here’s the official synopsis for 78/52: