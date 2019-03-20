11 Great ‘90s Animated Series We Wish Netflix Would Reboot

0

Hollywood is currently on the verge of mining every pocket of our ’80s and ’90s childhoods to find that which was once popular and make it so again. [Editor’s note: Need proof? Just pay a visit to Netflix and look up She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Voltron Legendary Defender, Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters, Carmen Sandiego, My Little Pony, etc., etc…]

There’s lots of revenue to be made from our collective Nostalgia porn, both on the big and small screens. With reboots of ‘90s classics like Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs in the works, and Disney’s DuckTales already on the air, it’s safe to assume that nearly every animated show our Saturday-morning and/or after-school selves loved will get the reboot treatment sooner or later. Here are 11 90s cartoons, both classics and deep cuts, that are worthy of a revisit.

In the meantime, be sure to bookmark these other nostalgia-fueled cartoon write-ups:

Without further adieu, here’s our list of series we’d pay folding money to see dusted off for Netflix: