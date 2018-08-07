The Witching Hour: Episode 2 — ‘Halloween H20’ and 90s Teen Horror

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. After talking through the highs and lows 2018 horror cinema so far in our inaugural episode, we’re jumping back a couple decades to the 1990s for a nostalgic celebration of the 90s teen slashers on the occasion of Halloween H20‘s 20th anniversary.

We break down why we love the 1998 slasher in spite of its faults, how it represents the era of meta-horror, and the shared themes with the upcoming Halloween reboot. We also discuss the other teen horror hits of the era, including The Craft, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Faculty, and of course, Scream.

