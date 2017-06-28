‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Red-Band Trailer Gets Raunchy with Santa

0

STX Entertainment has released the A Bad Moms Christmas red-band trailer. In the upcoming sequel, the eponymous, underappreciated moms are fighting back against the pressures of the holiday season, but their lives become even more stressful when their own mothers come to visit. Holiday-related shenanigans, foul-mouthed antics, and talk of waxing women’s vaginas ensue.

I didn’t see Bad Moms when it was in theaters, but I caught it on DVD and was pleasantly surprised. Writer-directors Jon Lucas & Scott Moore (who return for the sequel) did a solid job tapping into the frustrations of their lead characters, and while it wasn’t a revolutionary comedy, it clearly clicked with a lot of people, earning $183 million worldwide off a $20 million budget. While it may seem like the sequel has had a quick turnaround, I’m eager to spend more time with these characters. And if you think that Bad Moms isn’t your thing, I highly encourage you to give it a rental. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Check out the A Bad Moms Christmas red-band trailer below (we’ve also included the green bad trailer in case you’re interested). The film opens November 3rd and stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Bad Moms Christmas: