‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Trailer Reveals Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers

The first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is here, bringing the magical world of Fred Rogers to life. Directed by Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Enrico Colatoni, Chris Cooper, and Susan Kelechi Watson, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood tells the story of the friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, a man who learns big life lessons from Rogers while writing a profile of him.

This trailer is unsurprisingly pretty emotional, especially coming on the heels of last year’s tremendous, heartwarming Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? I’ll admit it’s a bit tough to recognize someone as famous as Tom Hanks playing someone as famous as Fred Rogers, but I’ve no doubt he’s up to the task, and I’m thrilled to see Emmy-winning The Americans star Rhys getting a chance to shine in a film as big as this. But the secret sauce, I suspect, is Heller, who has wowed with two films now—The Diary of a Teenage Girl and Can You Ever Forgive Me?—and who here appears to implicitly understand why Mr. Rogers made such a significant impact on the world around him. I imagine plenty of families will be checking this one out on Thanksgiving together and leaving the theater in a puddle of tears.

Watch the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood trailer below. Scripted by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film opens in theaters on November 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: