Universal Orlando’s ‘A Celebration of Harry Potter’ Adds Natalia Tena

As this year’s A Celebration of Harry Potter event looms closer, Universal Orlando Resort and Warner Bros. have revealed that actress Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise, is the final Harry Potter film star to join in the event. She will attend alongside previously announced Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

The fan event runs from January 26-28 at Universal Orlando Resort, and throughout the weekend guests will get to become further immersed in the world of Harry Potter by attending Q&A sessions with the actors, participate in interactive activities and displays at the Harry Potter Expo, and enjoy a variety of special panels and demonstrations with creative talent.

Universal Orlando Resort is the home to A Celebration of Harry Potter given that it’s pretty much the destination for Potter fans around the globe. Hogsmeade at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Islands of Adventure theme park allows guests to peruse the village and enter Hogwarts, while Diagon Alley at the neighboring Universal Studios theme park offers yet another immersive dive into the shopping district, complete with food, ice cream, and a ride through Gringotts. If you’ve never been before, I highly suggest making the trip—and this event sounds like it’s gonna be a great one.

More information on A Celebration of Harry Potter, including tickets, can be found right here.