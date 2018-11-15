‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding’ Trailer Reveals the Next Chapter of Netflix’s Holiday Romance

0

Ready to get Christmas cozy? You’ll have to wait until after Thanksgiving — yes, show Thanksgiving some respect!! — for Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, a sequel to their happy holiday film. Rose McIver and Ben Lamb will reprise their roles as an everywoman and a royal who meet-cute and fall in love, but who face a few more challenges before they tie the knot. Probably really low-key ones, though. It’s Christmas after all!

The movie will be directed by John Schultz and written by Nathan Atkins, and will follow the couple through some minor turmoil as Amber questions whether she can be queen and Richard must face “a political crisis.” Oh no!

If you missed the first A Christmas Prince, Haleigh Foutch describes it in our list of the Best Christmas Movies on Netflix as:

Cheesy Christmas romances have become a thing and A Christmas Prince is sort of the godfather of this suddenly robust genre. Let Rose McIver‘s oh-so-relatable everywoman wash over you, and transport yourself to the kingdom of Aldovia for the holidays, where fanciful romance and royal drama reign supreme.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding premieres Friday, November 30th on Netflix, and also stars Alice Krige, Emma Louise Saunders, and Sarah Douglas. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding: