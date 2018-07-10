Exclusive ‘A Crooked Somebody’ Trailer: Clifton Collins Jr. Is a Murderer Looking for Redemption

Clifton Collins Jr. has been one of the most exciting reliable actors in film and TV for decades, so it’s been a whole lot of fun watching his star rise with the popularity of Westworld. Today we’re happy to debut the new trailer for A Crooked Somebody, the new crime drama that looks to give the actor another plum role as as a murderer who kidnaps a psychic in the hopes of redemption — but there’s a problem, the medium (Richard Sommer) is a fraud, and he sees his unstable captor as an opportunity to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime. It’s a gripping core concept with two fine actors going head-to-head in the lead roles, setting the stage for a fine character piece. The film earned a round of solid reviews out of LAFF last summer so I’m excited to see what it brings to the table. Directed by Trevor White (Jamesy Boy), A Crooked Somebody features a stellar ensemble of TV standouts including Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Ed Harris (Westworld) and Amy Madigan (Grey’s Anatomy). The film will premiere exclusively on DIRECTV on September 6th before rolling into theaters on October 5th. Watch the new trailer below.
-
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Is Another Missed Opportunity for Marvel Movie Science
-
‘Castle Rock’ Trailer Is an Easter Egg Feast for Stephen King Fans
-
2018 Emmy Nominations Wish List: From ‘The Terror’ to ‘GLOW’
-
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Marvel’s Super-Scientists, Explained
-
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-ray Trailer Announces Release Date and Features