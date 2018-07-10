Exclusive ‘A Crooked Somebody’ Trailer: Clifton Collins Jr. Is a Murderer Looking for Redemption

0

Clifton Collins Jr. has been one of the most exciting reliable actors in film and TV for decades, so it’s been a whole lot of fun watching his star rise with the popularity of Westworld. Today we’re happy to debut the new trailer for A Crooked Somebody, the new crime drama that looks to give the actor another plum role as as a murderer who kidnaps a psychic in the hopes of redemption — but there’s a problem, the medium (Richard Sommer) is a fraud, and he sees his unstable captor as an opportunity to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime. It’s a gripping core concept with two fine actors going head-to-head in the lead roles, setting the stage for a fine character piece. The film earned a round of solid reviews out of LAFF last summer so I’m excited to see what it brings to the table. Directed by Trevor White (Jamesy Boy), A Crooked Somebody features a stellar ensemble of TV standouts including Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Ed Harris (Westworld) and Amy Madigan (Grey’s Anatomy). The film will premiere exclusively on DIRECTV on September 6th before rolling into theaters on October 5th. Watch the new trailer below. > Here’s the official synopsis for <em>A Crooked Somebody:</em></p> <blockquote> <p class="p1">“Michael Vaughn’s minister father always told him: Better to be an honest nobody than a crooked somebody. But Michael (Richard Sommer) doesn’t see the harm in giving people the closure they need with the head and travels town-to-town professing his abilities as a spirit medium. One night, Michael is kidnapped. With a knife to his throat, Michael suddenly sees the opportunity of a lifetime in his psychologically unstable captor’s desperation to make contact with the other side. Intent on saving his floundering career, Michael sets out to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime in the national spotlight.”</p> </blockquote> <p>