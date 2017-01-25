First ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Clip Finds Dane DeHaan Desperately Looking for a Way Out

0

If the trailers are to be believed, Gore Verbinski‘s upcoming A Cure for Wellness finds the mercurial director back in the same eerie environs as The Ring, his (quite good) remake of the J-horror classic Ringu. In recent years, Verbinski has become a go-to-guy for bigger projects, whether it be a volume of the unending, uninspired Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or his fascinating, catastrophic adaptation of The Lone Ranger. His true talents, however, are in building a tense, unstable atmosphere of dread or misery, and crafting images of alienation, bewilderment, and, occasionally, effective emotional oomph. Action and adventure in the bright sunshine does not fit him as well.

That’s why the marketing campaign for A Cure for Wellness has grabbed more than a few fans that have recently abandoned Verbinski despite his continued sense of visual style. The first clip for the movie, which you can take a look at below, summarizes the moodiness that Verbinski has proven uniquely gifted at evincing over the years, utilizing pale blues, sickly greens, watered-down yellows, and whites to convey a feeling of unease. Dane DeHaan, who plays the main character, is looking for an escape from what looks like a sanitarium, where he has gone to heal his seemingly exasperated nerves, only to be surrounded by menacing guards and Jason Isaacs‘ secretive doctor. From the look of the trailers, however, there are things far more frightening and unnerving in Verbinski’s latest than a few beefy guys in orderly outfits.

Here’s the first clip from A Cure for Wellness:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Cure for Wellness: