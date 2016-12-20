New ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Trailer Further Reveals Gore Verbinski’s Creepy Thriller

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller A Cure for Wellness. The film marks a return to smaller scale filmmaking for director Gore Verbinski, who helmed the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies and, most recently, The Lone Ranger. Based on an original idea by Verbinski and screenwriter Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road), the film stars Dane DeHaan as an ambitious young executive who is sent to the Swiss Alps to retrieve his company’s CEO from a mysterious “wellness center.” At the remote location, he soon realizes the spa’s treatments are not what they seem.

This feels like a throwback to classic horror films. There are nods, intentional or otherwise, to Jonathan Harker’s Transylvanian journey in Dracula and Jack Torrance’s mountaintop retreat for a relaxing working vacation in The Shining. Whether or not A Cure for Wellness deserves to be in the same conversation as those films and ones similar to it remains to be seen, but this trailer does a fantastic job of hyping our anticipation for it. There’s more than enough creepy imagery to grab your attention though, as is the curse of trailers, this one might be giving away too much too soon.

Watch the Cure for Wellness trailer below. The film also stars Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth and opens in theaters on February 17, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Cure for Wellness, followed by new images and posters from the film: