‘A Dark Song’ Trailer Delivers a Black Magic Head Trip

IFC Films has released a new trailer for A Dark Song, the twisty and twisted occult drama from first-time feature director writer-director Liam Gavin. This is a unique film, completely unlike anything else in the genre so it’s best viewed in mystery, but suffice it to say the plot follows two strangers who are locked together in a house for an arduous ritual that spans months. What follows is an ever-evolving power play that leaves both parties suspect. How much will the ritual demand of them? Why are they willing to go to such great lengths to invoke an otherworldly force? Could something else be trapped in that house with them? A Dark Song spins many webs of mystery and keeps you puzzling out every mystery up until the audacious ending you definitely won’t see coming.

A Dark Song stars Steve Oram (Sightseers) and Catherine Walker (Versailles). The film lands in theaters and on VOD April 28th. Watch the trailer below.

Honestly, it’s best to go into this movie with no idea what the hell is going on and stay that way through each nutty reveal. It’s a unique film and something best experienced by going in blind. That said, if you must, here’s the synopsis: