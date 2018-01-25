Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull on ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’ and National Lampoon

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director David Wain’s great new movie, A Futile and Stupid Gesture. The film chronicles the life and career of National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney (played by Will Forte) and doesn’t gloss over his troubled life. If you don’t know Doug’s name, he co-founded National Lampoon with fellow Harvard students Henry Beard and Robert Hoffman and helped grow it from a local college paper to a hugely successful nationwide brand. He also worked as a writer in Hollywood on films like National Lampoon’s Animal House and Caddyshack. The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Joel McHale, Emmy Rossum, Martin Mull, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Seth Green, Matt Lucas, and many other faces you’ll recognize. For more on the very funny film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Shortly after seeing the film I got to sit down with Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull for an exclusive interview. They talked about when they first heard about National Lampoon, how they got involved in the project, the way the film breaks the 4th wall, how the script changed during production, what was altered in reshoots, and a lot more. In addition, they also played “get to know your Sundance attendee” which includes questions like drink of choice, what’s the last great movie you saw, the last TV show you binged, what’s their ideal sandwich, and other fun questions.

Check out what Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull had to say

A Futile and Stupid Gesture starts streaming on Netflix tomorrow.

Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull: