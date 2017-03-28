‘A Ghost Story’ Trailer: Casey Affleck Is Dead and Lonely in David Lowery’s Unique Film

0

A24 has released the A Ghost Story trailer. Written and directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon), the movie follows a man (Casey Affleck) who dies in a car accident and comes back as a ghost, represented by a sheet with two eye-holes in it, and proceeds to stay tethered to the home where he lived with his wife (Rooney Mara).

To say anymore than that would be to ruin the surprises the film offers. It’s definitely not horror, and it’s hard to qualify it as “romance” even though the main character’s drive is the woman he loves. It’s a bizarre movie (there’s a five minute scene of Mara eating a pie), but one that got a lot of people talking when it was screened at Sundance earlier this year. It’s a film that’s tough to explain, but you’ll want to talk about it a lot once you see it. Click here for my full review.

Check out the A Ghost Story trailer below. The film opens July 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Ghost Story: