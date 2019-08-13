‘A Hidden Life’ Trailer Reveals Terrence Malick’s Most Acclaimed Film in Years

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for writer/director Terrence Malick’s new film A Hidden Life. The historical drama is based on the true story of Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian farmer and devout Catholic who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II and was subsequently punished.

While Malick had previously gained a reputation of making few yet tremendous films like Days of Heaven, The Thin Red Line, and The Tree of Life, he went on a tear in the 2010s churning out a number of stream-of-consciousness films to varied results. Nothing seemed to match the otherworldly heights of his previous movies, but when A Hidden Life premiered at Cannes earlier this year, the movie was hailed as Malick’s best film in a long while.

The trailer here is classic Malick. The short lenses, handheld camera, meandering shots of nature. While the filmmaker had a fruitful relationship with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki in his previous films, for A Hidden Life he’s working with DP Jörg Widmer, who served as a camera operator on many of Malick’s 2010s films.

There are no A-list stars to be found in A Hidden Life as there were in Knight of Cups or Song to Song, but you probably recognize star August Diehl from Inglourious Basterds. As a fan of Malick’s work (I like To the Wonder!) I was enthused to hear he may be back on his game with this new movie, and I can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has put together when this one hits theaters.

A Hidden Life will continue to play the festival circuit this fall before Fox Searchlight releases the film in theaters on December 13th. Check out the A Hidden Life trailer and poster below, which first debuted on Indiewire, and click here to read our review from Cannes.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Hidden Life: