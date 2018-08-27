‘A Private War’ Trailer Finds Rosamund Pike Playing a Heroic Journalist

0

Aviron Pictures has released the first trailer for the war drama A Private War. Based on the life of celebrated war correspondent Marie Colvin, the film stars Rosamund Pike as the real-life hero and chronicles how her fearless and rebellious spirit drove her to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe, in order to give a voice to the voiceless. The film hails from director Matthew Heineman, making his narrative debut after helming the tremendous documentary Cartel Land which provided a cinematic, intimate look inside a brutal drug war.

This film looks pretty interesting, and Pike feels like someone who still hasn’t gotten her due after her Oscar-nominated performance in Gone Girl vaulted her into leading lady status. She’s certainly making some daring choices in this particular performance, which one imagines captures the spirit of the unique Colvin. As a fan of Heineman’s and this cast’s, I’m certainly intrigued.

Check out the A Private War trailer below. Scripted by Arash Amel, the film also stars Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, and Tom Hollander. A Private War opens in New York and Los Angeles on November 2nd.