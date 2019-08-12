‘A Quiet Place 2’: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry in Horror Sequel

0

A little casting switcheroo is taking place on the highly anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place 2. Actor and Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry has been forced to exit the film over scheduling conflicts, and Deadline reports that two-time Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is stepping in to fill the role instead. What is the role exactly? That’s firmly under wraps, but it’s described as a “big” role, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the character is some sort of human antagonist.

The first A Quiet Place was a sleeper hit, with John Krasinski directing the hell out of the story of a family trying to survive a decimated world overrun by aliens who hunt based on sound. That film was very much “family vs. the aliens,” and one imagines Krasinski wouldn’t simply repeat himself for the sequel, so I have to imagine there’s some sort of human antagonistic element this time around. The only confirmed additional casting beyond Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds is actor Cillian Murphy, so either he’s the heavy and Hounsou is playing a friendly, or there are two “bad guys” in the film.

Or maybe I’m way off base. Regardless, as a massive fan of what Krasinski pulled off with A Quiet Place, I can’t wait to see what he does with this sequel. This wasn’t planned as a horror franchise, and Krasinski even didn’t want to return to direct, but he gave the producers a nugget of an idea for a follow-up, and after some ruminating decided he wanted to write and direct the film himself.

It’s been a bit since we’ve seen Hounsou in a significant role in a big movie. He’s had key yet small roles in blockbusters like Captain Marvel, Shazam!, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword as of late, but for the guy who lead a Steven Spielberg drama and has had major co-starring roles throughout his career, he’s overdue for an acting showcase. Here’s hoping A Quiet Place 2 gives him the opportunity to shine.