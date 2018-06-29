‘A Quiet Place 2’ Update: John Krasinski Will Be Involved, Sequel Won’t Be Rushed

0

Few could have predicted just how big of a smash hit A Quiet Place would be when it opened earlier this year, but the horror family drama has now grossed over $328 million worldwide. Soon after its release we learned A Quiet Place 2 was being discussed, and while a sequel seems like a no-brainer for a horror hit, A Quiet Place isn’t just any horror movie. Co-writer, director, and star John Krasinski imbued the film with a razor sharp focus on emotion and themes of parenting and loss, and indeed it’s a film that caught many off guard with just how emotional of a viewing experience it really is.

Krasinski is obviously a very in-demand talent, juggling not only his own directorial projects but a starring role in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series—which starts production on Season 2 in two weeks. So when word broke that Paramount was developing a Quiet Place sequel, there was some concern that maybe the studio would want the follow-up sooner rather than later, and as a result Krasinski wouldn’t be involved.

I’m happy to report that’s not the case, as I recently spoke with producer Andrew Form in anticipation of the Blu-ray release of A Quiet Place on July 10th (it’s available on Digital HD now), and Form confirmed that Krasinski will definitely be involved in A Quiet Place 2, adding that there’s thankfully no mandate from the studio to rush the follow-up:

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Form said it’s too early to talk about whether Krasinski will be writing, producing, and/or directing the sequel, but he said they’re going to develop A Quiet Place 2 as long as it takes to land on the perfect story:

“It’s such a special movie to us, the experience and everything. It’s easy to rush these and we’ve made movies in the past where we’ve rushed them through and we’ve felt it, and we just don’t wanna do it on this one. We really don’t. We really just wanna take our time and as long as it takes, it takes. It has to be the right story, just like the first one. It just has to be.”

In a landscape where studios are looking to turn most of their output into franchise-starters, it’s great to hear that Paramount understands the key to making a great A Quiet Place sequel is taking it slow. So don’t expect the follow-up to be rushed out in time to hit a 2019 release date, but rest assured knowing that when A Quiet Place 2 does happen, it’ll be with the right story and with Krasinski’s involvement.

Look for my full interview with Form on Collider soon. A Quiet Place is available on Digital HD now and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 10th.