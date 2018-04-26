‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Moving Forward at Paramount

0

A Quiet Place is one of the biggest hits of 2018. Made on a budget of just $17 million, the John Krasinki horror film has already grossed $213 million worldwide in just 19 days. Unsurprisingly, Paramount is now interested in making a sequel.

Speaking to a crowd at CinemaCon, Paramount chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos says that they’re moving ahead with a sequel to A Quiet Place. “If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, ‘Well, I should go work at Paramount,'” Gianopulos told the crowd according to THR. Screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck have said they have plenty of material for a sequel.

No release date has been announced for A Quiet Place 2 and there are no details on the plot. The first film followed a family trying to live off the grid and in complete silence in order to avoid the extraterrestrial monsters that are hyper-sensitive to sound and attack anyone who makes a noise. For his part, Krasinski is currently attached to direct the sci-fi thriller Life on Mars for Paramount.

What’s cool about A Quiet Place is that it lives on its concept rather than a specific character, so you wouldn’t need to return to the family from the first film and instead could introduce a completely different set of characters in an entirely new scenario. You could even go Aliens with the thing where the first one is about people on the defensive from the creatures and the sequel has them going on the offensive. There’s always room for a sleazy corporate guy who’s like, “We need these horrible creatures for research we can then use for weapons!”

