‘A Quiet Place: Part II:’ Filming Wraps on the Highly Anticipated Horror Sequel

Filming on A Quiet Place: Part II has been underway since mid-July. The film brings back Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and adds franchise newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. We don’t know who these new characters will be, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they turned out to be human antagonists since humans-vs-aliens was the conflict of the first movie and director John Krasinski probably wouldn’t have returned to just do a retread of the original. Krasinski said of the plot for the sequel:

“[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

Krasinski has now tweeted out the announcement that filming has wrapped on Part II:

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

He gave no further details, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a teaser trailer before the year was out as Paramount tries to hype its 2020 slate. The studio has two big movies coming before the year is out—Gemini Man and Terminator: Dark Fate—and I wouldn’t be surprised if the trailer is attached to the latter.

