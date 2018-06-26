Exclusive ‘A Quiet Place’ Clip Reveals How the Underwater Scene Was Shot

0

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive look at the upcoming home video release of one of 2018’s best films, A Quiet Place. Filmmaker John Krasinski’s family-focused horror thriller was not only a box office bonanza when it hit theaters in April, but it was also critically acclaimed. Indeed, Krasinski masterfully crafted this horror film about a family surviving a post-invasion world infested by aliens that attack based on sound, and he imbued the entire proceeding with deep-rooted emotions in this family. At heart, A Quiet Place is the story of a family overcoming a great loss, and about parents ensuring a better future for the children. It also happens to involve gnarly aliens.

The below clip comes from a featurette included on both the Digital HD and Blu-ray releases of A Quiet Place, and in it some of the craftspeople involved in making the movie a reality discuss how they put together the scene in the basement where the alien travels underwater. They wanted to ensure that the sequence was believable, so it’s a blending of visual effects for the alien, but practical effects for what moves through the water. Ultimately, it’s tremendously effective.

Check out the A Quiet Place behind-the scenes clip below. The film is available on Digital HD starting today and hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 10th.