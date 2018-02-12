‘A Quiet Place’: New Trailer Further Reveals John Krasinski’s Unique Horror Film

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new A Quiet Place trailer for the upcoming horror film from director/star John Krasinski. The film stars Krasinski and Emily Blunt and revolves around a family who lives in silence in the woods, avoiding some mysterious threat that is hyper-sensitive to sound. This is Krasinski’s third film as a director after Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollers, but this marks a significant tonal shift as those films were far lighter. And as this first trailer shows, the shift applies to the horror genre as well since A Quiet Place takes the tension of silence to all new levels.

I’ve long wanted a horror movie to make silence and quiet tension a feature of the film rather than just a highlight of certain scenes. Mike Flanagan‘s 2016 feature Hush did a bang-up job at doing just that, but A Quiet Place takes it up a notch. But while Hush was terrifying in part for its believability, I want to see how well Krasinski’s horror film plays out since it’s focused on either supernatural or extraterrestrial hunters who fixate on sound. Consider me curious.

Watch the new A Quiet Place trailer below. The film also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds and opens in theaters on April 6th.

Those who have survived live by one rule: never make a sound.

So beyond the fact that the last vestiges of humanity are living in silence to prevent being hunted by monstrous creatures, Blunt and Krasinski’s characters are also going to have to bring a baby into this world. That’s not exactly a quiet process either during childbirth or after, once the newborn has joined the family. The Walking Dead dealt with a similar plot line (relatively briefly) when Baby Judith came into the picture, but it looks like the arrival of a wailing infant is going to be a game-changer as far as the family in A Quiet Place is concerned. Now we just have to hope that the marketing doesn’t give away too much more between now and April.

