‘A Quiet Place’: Paramount Will Campaign Entire Cast in Supporting Categories for Oscars

As awards season gets ready to get into the actual awards of it all, studios are making their final decisions as to which categories their films and performances will be campaigning under. Last week we learned that The Favourite star Olivia Colman will go for Best Actress instead of Supporting Actress, and now it appears Paramount Pictures is going the opposite direction for the critically acclaimed horror hit A Quiet Place.

Per THR, the studio had originally decided to campaign for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the Best Actress and Actor categories, respectively, while the actors playing their children—Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe—would go for Supporting. Now Paramount has changed its mind, and will be submitting the entire ensemble for Supporting consideration.

This is one of those decisions that could really go either way. On the one hand, you could argue that Blunt is undoubtedly the lead of this film (I could see Krasinski as Supporting). On the other hand, you could argue—as Paramount is—that this is a true ensemble piece, and thus there is no true “lead” performance.

Reading between the lines a bit, Paramount and/or Blunt’s camp may be wanting to avoid a run-up against herself, as the actress will be competing in the Best Actress category for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, which could turn out to be the box office hit of the holiday season, which could in turn spur some Oscar consideration.

There’s also the fact that Blunt and Krasinski simply have a better chance at getting nominated in the Supporting categories, especially for a non-traditional Oscar film (i.e. a genre movie)—although Best Supporting Actor is mighty crowded this year and Supporting Actress is filling up. I could maybe see Blunt getting in for Best Supporting Actress, and the film should garner recognition in the Sound categories, but I’d personally also vouch for Krasinski’s stellar work behind the camera as director.

I still remember when A Quiet Place came out and there was a knee-jerk reaction to rebuff any and all awards talk for “just a horror film.” Now here we are and Paramount Pictures is campaigning this one quite seriously. Whether it pays off with nominations or not is still to be seen, but Krasinski and Blunt are out there making the necessary Q&A go-arounds, and this switch to Supporting could result in at least one acting nod for the film. Stay tuned.