For Your Consideration: Episode 2 – Will ‘A Quiet Place’ Make Noise This Awards Season?

Welcome to For Your Consideration, the Collider show that breaks down awards season with hosts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider. Today’s topic shines the spotlight on A Quiet Place, which scared the crap out of moviegoers earlier this year to the tune of $332 million worldwide.

John Krasinski‘s horror movie is a surefire contender in the sound categories, even though silence was golden in the film. Our panel of awards experts also think the film could be nominated for Best Original Screenplay, which Krasinski would share with original scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Emily Blunt is always a threat for a Best Actress nomination, though it remains to be seen how her performance in Mary Poppins Returns will be received. The big question for this film is whether it can overcome the fact that it doesn’t really explore some social issue the way that Get Out did last year, and without that “serious issue,” can it overcome the Academy’s bias against horror movies?

And speaking of Get Out, if Jordan Peele was nominated for directing that film, could his fellow actor-turned-director Krasinski also manage to snag a Best Director nomination? The odds may not be in his favor, especially if he ends up overshadowed by Bradley Cooper and A Star Is Born, but Krasinski is also an industry favorite, so you never know.

A Quiet Place has another thing in common with Get Out. Along with Black Panther, it’s one of a handful of bonafide awards contenders that were released in the first half of the year. We’ll see if voters hold that against the film, knowing that critics sure didn’t, as it scored an impressive 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We know that Perri and Jeff aren't scared of a healthy debate, but does Scott have a strong enough stomach for it, or will his screams put all of them in grave danger? You'll have to watch to find out.