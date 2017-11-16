‘A Quiet Place’ Trailer: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Stay Silent to Survive

0

Paramount has released the first A Quiet Place trailer. The upcoming horror film follows a family in the woods who have to live in silence unless they summon some kind of threat that is hyper-sensitive to sound. When a friendly game of Monopoly ends up going sideways, the family must fight to survive. John Krasinski directed and co-stars in the film alongside Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe (Suburbicon), and Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck).

Although this is only a teaser trailer, it’s incredibly effective, and it’s clear Krasinski knows the power of sound, especially in the horror genre. I didn’t realize how much the silence has sucked me in until it was shattered. I don’t know if Krasinski can make the concept work for a feature-length film, but I’m eager to see what he comes up with.

As for the film’s prospects, it’s well-positioned in 2018, especially with regards to the horror genre. Studios continue to underestimate how well these kinds of movies can perform at the box office, and while there are certainly movies that fail to blow up like It Comes at Night, audiences will still go for atmospheric horror even if 2017 showed that you can be a major success with “jack-in-the-box” scares offered by stuff like IT and Annabelle: Creation. That being said, it’s possible that A Quiet Place offers the best of both worlds by having an atmospheric horror movie where the silence is constantly threatened. At the very least, I’m interested to see how Krasinski tackles the horror genre after his previous feature The Hollars and Brief Interviews with Hideous Men.

Check out the A Quiet Place trailer below. The film opens April 6, 2018.

Here’s the brief synopsis for A Quiet Place: