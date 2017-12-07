‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Images Tease the Return of Olaf

0

Netflix has offered a first look at A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, unveiling the very first images from the new season. This next installment of the series consists of 10 one-hour episodes of the comedic mystery, which itself is based on the book series of the same name. Season 1 was a pleasant surprise, as filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black) spearheaded a cinematic and wildly original tale as executive producer and director of half the season. Sonnenfeld returns to direct at least the first two episodes of Season 2, which tackle The Austere Academy.

A Series of Unfortunate Events is planned as a three-season series that will adapt all the Lemony Snicket books, and Season 2 will tackle adaptations of Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital, and The Carnivorous Carnival.

Neil Patrick Harris returns in the lead role as Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the inheritance of three orphans he takes in. Get a closer look at A Series of Unfortuante Events Season 2 in the images below. The series welcomes newcomers Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, and Roger Bart in Season 2, which premieres on Netflix in Spring 2018.