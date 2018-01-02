‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Teaser Announces the Premiere Date

More mayhem is on the way, according to a new teaser for Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events. Season 2 has now been introduced by Neil Patrick Harris, returning as the nefarious Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the inheritance of three orphans he takes in.
A Series of Unfortunate Events is planned as a three-season series that will adapt all the Lemony Snicket books, and Season 2 will tackle adaptations of Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital, and The Carnivorous Carnival.
Get a closer look at A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 with the new teaser below, which also unveils the premiere date. The series welcomes newcomers Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, and Roger Bart in Season 2:
Here’s the official synopsis for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, which premieres March 30th on Netflix. You can also check out new images here.
Based on the internationally best selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), season two of the Netflix original series plunges further into the epic world of this darkly comedic mystery. Executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler – the new season of A Series of Unfortunate Events consists of ten cinematic one-hour episodes, and premieres worldwide spring 2018, exclusively on Netflix. Starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their extraordinary encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death, links to a covert organization, and begin to unlock long-held family secrets. Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Patrick Warburton and K. Todd Freeman (among others) return for season two. New additions to the cast include (but are not limited to) Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue and Roger Bart.