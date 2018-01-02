‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Teaser Announces the Premiere Date

0

More mayhem is on the way, according to a new teaser for Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events. Season 2 has now been introduced by Neil Patrick Harris, returning as the nefarious Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the inheritance of three orphans he takes in.

A Series of Unfortunate Events is planned as a three-season series that will adapt all the Lemony Snicket books, and Season 2 will tackle adaptations of Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital, and The Carnivorous Carnival.

Get a closer look at A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 with the new teaser below, which also unveils the premiere date. The series welcomes newcomers Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, and Roger Bart in Season 2:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, which premieres March 30th on Netflix. You can also check out new images here.