New Trailer for the Final Season of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Arrives Before the End

The end of A Series of Unfortunate Events will arrive at the beginning of the New Year, only on Netflix, of course. Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler), the third and final season of the Peabody award-winning Netflix original premieres worldwide January 1, 2019.

Starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. After foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings might finally discover the truth about their parents’ mysterious death, while unraveling the layers of a clandestine organization, and revealing the secrets of the coveted, missing sugar bowl.

The series is executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Barry Sonnenfeld, Rose Lam, Handler and Patrick Harris. Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Patrick Warburton, and K. Todd Freeman (among others) return for season three. New additions to the cast include (but are not limited to) Allison Williams and Max Greenfield with returning guest-stars Lucy Punch, Tony Hale, Roger Bart and Robbie Amell.

Check out the new trailer for Season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events below:

Despite imploring with you that you look away, you are still here two seasons later, viewing A Series of Unfortunate Events. So with the third and final season drawing near, we have nothing left to say, dear viewer, but that we have saved the worst for last. The final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events arrives on Netflix, January 1, 2019.

