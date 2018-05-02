‘A Simple Favor’ Trailer: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Get Wrapped up in a Mystery

0

Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for A Simple Favor, the new thriller from Spy and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as two best friends who get tangled up in a mystery. Kendrick stars as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who goes on the hunt for answers after her best friend Emily (Lively) suddenly goes missing. Joined by Emily’s husband (Henry Golding), Stephanie uncovers more secrets, betrayals and a maybe even a little murder, than she bargained for.

Feig is a slick director who has consistently demonstrated an interest in fun female stories and A Simple Favor looks to keep up that tradition. Kendrick and Lively make a promising on-screen duo, and Lively was born to strut around in designer suits sipping martinis, but there’s not much to this trailer beyond an impressive amount of smirking. They’re going for a jazzy retro vibe that I dig, but there’s just not quite enough substance behind it to give you a good sense what the film has to offer. Hopefully, it’s just a peculiar trailer because the talent brings a lot to the table worth getting excited about.

Based on the novel by Darcey Bell and written by American Horror Story and Nerve screenwriter Jessica Sharzer, A Simple Favor also stars Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 14, 2018. Check out the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Simple Favor: