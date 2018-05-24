New ‘A Simple Favor’ Teaser Further Reveals Paul Feig’s Crimson Thriller

0

Lionsgate has released a new teaser trailer for Bridesmaids and Spy filmmaker Paul Feig’s dramatic thriller A Simple Favor. The film marks a change of pace for Feig, who cut his teeth in the realm of comedy as the co-creator of Freaks and Geeks and who went on to direct not only memorable episodes of TV shows like The Office, but star-studded feature films like the Ghostbusters redo. With A Simple Favor, he’s directing an adaptation of Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name and traversing whodunit territory with a very straight face.

The story revolves around a mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s (Blake Lively) disappearance. There appears to be more than meets the eye going on, and there’s a very strong Gone Girl and Girl on the Train flavor to the whole ordeal. These teasers haven’t really let much on, but it does appear that Feig is taking heavy inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock, from the transitions to the shot composition, and the color red factors heavily.

This also marks Feig’s first time working on a film without cinematographer Robert D. Yeoman since his 2006 feature Unaccompanied Minors, as Yeoman was seemingly busy lensing Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Feig turned to Seabiscuit and Jurassic World director of photography John Schwartzman.

Check out the new A Simple Favor teaser below. The film also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend and opens in theaters on September 14th.