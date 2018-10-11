‘A Star Is Born’: Anthony Ramos on the Teacher Who Changed His Life

0

-

Anthony Ramos has kept pretty busy in the film/TV industry the last few years. You might have caught him on Will & Grace, the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, or maybe in the movie Patti Cake$, but his most recent release has already proven to be a major game changer; Ramos stars alongside Lady Gaga in Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, and it was just announced that he’ll lead the big screen adaptation of the musical In the Heights, too.

Cooper also stars in A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine, a successful, well-established musician who winds up falling for the unknown and struggling but extremely talented Ally (Gaga). As their relationship blossoms so does Ally’s career, but their journey is not without some serious complications. But through it all, Ramos’ character Ramon has her back.

I recently got the chance to sit down with Ramos and talk about scoring the role, the swell of praise and attention, and also about the person in his life who was instrumental to him being able to live his dream. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, in case you missed them, you can find links to my other A Star Is Born interviews below:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Star Is Born: