‘A Star Is Born’ Blu-ray Will Include Never-Before-Seen Musical Performances

As the A Star Is Born awards train continues rolling towards the Oscars, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has set a cushy pre-Oscars release date for the film on home video. Indeed, A Star Is Born will hit Digital HD on January 15th—mere days before Oscar nominations are announced—and will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 19th—a few weeks before the Oscars ceremony.

But thankfully this isn’t a home video rush job. Instead, the home video releases of A Star Is Born are packed with exciting bonus features—including never-before-seen musical performances. 10 minutes of this unseen footage will be included, which features the songs “Baby What You Want Me To Do”, “Midnight Special”, and “Is That Alright.” Additionally, the home video release includes a making-of documentary and Lady Gaga-filled music videos for “Shallow”, “Always Remember Us This Way”, “Look What I Found”, and “I’ll Never Love Again.” Here’s hoping that making-of doc is feature-length, because I for one would love to get into the nitty gritty of how Bradley Cooper crafted this stunning directorial debut.

So yes, soon you’ll be able to watch A Star Is Born (or maybe just the happy first 45 minutes) over and over again. Check out the full list of bonus features below.