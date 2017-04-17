First ‘A Star Is Born’ Image Reveals Lady Gaga in Bradley Cooper’s Directorial Debut

0

After years of stops and starts with different filmmaker and star combos, Warner Bros.’ remake of A Star Is Born has finally started production. Back in 2011, WB favorite Clint Eastwood was attached to direct with Beyonce starring, but they had trouble nailing down a male lead as Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Tom Cruise passed in favor of other projects. Then Beyonce’s pregnancy put her involvement into doubt, and eventually Eastwood himself moved on. But the project gained new momentum in 2015 when Bradley Cooper not only signed on to star, but to make his directorial debut on the film, and he swiftly landed Lady Gaga as his leading lady.

Filming has begun with Cooper and Gaga (real name Stefanie Germanotta) as well as supporting cast members Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott, with Gaga composing and performing original songs in the film. The official synopsis is as follows:

Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

A Star Is Born was first made in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, revolving around an aging, self-destructive actor who helps an aspiring actress reach her dreams of stardom. Then came a 1954 remake with Judy Garland and a 1976 remake starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, both of which switched the profession from acting to singer-songwriter.

The country music genre focus is a tad surprising, and it’ll certainly be interesting to hear what kind of tracks Gaga writes for the film. Matty Libatique (Black Swan, Iron Man) is serving as cinematographer for Cooper’s directorial debut, and they’re going to be shooting some scenes at Coachella to capture performances pieces, which should fit in quite nicely. Cooper is producing the film alongside Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Todd Phillips, and Lynette Howell Taylor. Cooper also co-wrote the script with Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Will Fetters (The Best of Me) based on a story by William A. Wellman and Robert Carson.

Take a look at the debut image below. Production will take place entirely in Southern California and A Star Is Born will hit theaters on September 28, 2018.