‘A Star Is Born’: Lukas Nelson on Writing Songs with Bradley Cooper

Have you seen A Star Is Born yet? After that stellar $42.9 million opening weekend I’m betting there’s a good chance you have and if that’s the case, there’s also a good chance you might be addicted to the film’s soundtrack already – just like I am. Of course Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform those songs, but they also collaborated with a number of artists on them, including Willie Nelson‘s son, Lukas Nelson.

Not only did Nelson produce and write many of the original songs from the film with Cooper and Gaga, but you can also catch him on screen because his band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, plays Cooper’s character’s band in the movie. So clearly Nelson had his hands full with this project, and that’s exactly what we discussed when I got the opportunity to sit down with him and talk about his experience working on A Star Is Born. Nelson explained how he got involved, why producing music for this particular story came naturally to him and he also says that there’s hope for terrible singers like yours truly. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article.

A Star Is Born is in theaters now and also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Star Is Born:

In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. The cast of “A Star is Born” also includes Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott. In addition to playing Ally, Gaga, who earned her Oscar nod for the song “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground,” performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

