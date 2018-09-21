Watch Bradley Cooper Learn How to Sing in ‘A Star Is Born’ Featurettes

0

I saw A Star Is Born a couple weeks ago, and I still can’t get the song “Shallow” out of my head, and I’ve just come to accept that this is my life now. Thankfully, it’s a good song from a good movie, and now Warner Bros. has released two featurettes where Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, and Mark Ronson discuss how they founds the voices for the lead characters Jackson Maine (Cooper) and Ally (Gaga).

Hopefully when the Blu-ray is released, we’ll get some more in-depth features on the singing/songwriting element of the movie. The songs are terrific and they make the world feel real so that you can believe that people like Jackson and Ally would be stars when they make music this good.

Check out the A Star Is Born featurettes below. The film opens October 5th and also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.

