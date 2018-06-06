First ‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer Has Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Making Beautiful Music Together

0

Warner Bros. has released the first A Star Is Born trailer. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut on the picture where he also stars seasoned musician Jackson Maine who takes struggling artist ally (Lady Gaga) under his wing and pushes her into the spotlight. As her career starts to take off, it causes turmoil in their personal relationship along with Jackson’s personal demons.

Folks at CinemaCon were raving over the Star Is Born footage they showed, and judging from this trailer, it’s not hard to see why. It looks like it could be a heavyweight contender in this year’s awards season, and while it will certainly be judged against previous generations’ A Star Is Born, it looks like Cooper has made the story his own and crafted a confident debut as a director.

Check out the A Star Is Born trailer and posters below. The film opens October 5th and also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Star Is Born: