First ‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer Has Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Making Beautiful Music Together

Warner Bros. has released the first A Star Is Born trailer. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut on the picture where he also stars seasoned musician Jackson Maine who takes struggling artist ally (Lady Gaga) under his wing and pushes her into the spotlight. As her career starts to take off, it causes turmoil in their personal relationship along with Jackson’s personal demons.
Folks at CinemaCon were raving over the Star Is Born footage they showed, and judging from this trailer, it’s not hard to see why. It looks like it could be a heavyweight contender in this year’s awards season, and while it will certainly be judged against previous generations’ A Star Is Born, it looks like Cooper has made the story his own and crafted a confident debut as a director.
Check out the A Star Is Born trailer and posters below. The film opens October 5th and also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.
Here’s the official synopsis for A Star Is Born:
In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
In addition to playing Ally, Gaga, who earned her Oscar nod for the song “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground,” performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.