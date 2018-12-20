Continue to Celebrate ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ with ‘A Very Spidey Christmas’

0

If you liked the holiday cheer in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, then you’ll probably want to grab this last-minute stocking stuffer. Film Music Reporter reports that “Sony Classical and Sony Pictures Animation will release a new soundtrack EP featuring the Christmas songs recorded for the studios’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Chris Pine’s rendition of Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament).” The full song plays over the credits and it goes to some pretty funny places.

Here’s the full track list:

Joy to the World – Shameik Moore (1:40)

Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament) – Chris Pine (2:41)

Deck the Halls – Jake Johnson (2:05)

Up on the House Top – Chris Pine (1:45)

The Night Before Christmas 1967 (Spoken Word) – Jorma Taccone (2:45)

Personally, I’m very interested to hear ‘The Night Before Christmas’ from Taccone, who, for those who don’t know, is also a member of The Lonely Island and directed MacGruber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the gift that keeps on giving, and this should be a fun little album to add to your collection. If you want to give the full, “Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament)” a listen, check out the video below. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now in theaters and you should absolutely go see it if you haven’t already.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: