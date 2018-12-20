Continue to Celebrate ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ with ‘A Very Spidey Christmas’

If you liked the holiday cheer in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, then you’ll probably want to grab this last-minute stocking stuffer. Film Music Reporter reports that “Sony Classical and Sony Pictures Animation will release a new soundtrack EP featuring the Christmas songs recorded for the studios’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Chris Pine’s rendition of Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament).” The full song plays over the credits and it goes to some pretty funny places.
Here’s the full track list:
Joy to the World – Shameik Moore (1:40)
Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament) – Chris Pine (2:41)
Deck the Halls – Jake Johnson (2:05)
Up on the House Top – Chris Pine (1:45)
The Night Before Christmas 1967 (Spoken Word) – Jorma Taccone (2:45)
Personally, I’m very interested to hear ‘The Night Before Christmas’ from Taccone, who, for those who don’t know, is also a member of The Lonely Island and directed MacGruber.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the gift that keeps on giving, and this should be a fun little album to add to your collection. If you want to give the full, “Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament)” a listen, check out the video below. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now in theaters and you should absolutely go see it if you haven’t already.
Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.