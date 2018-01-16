‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Ava DuVernay’s Hopeful Blockbuster

0

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Selma director Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated adaptation A Wrinkle in Time. Based on the Madeline L’Engle book of the same name, the film follows a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes in search of her father via interdimensional travel. DuVernay directs from a script by Frozen co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee, and this new featurette shows off the sheer scope and scale of the film, for which DuVernay shot quite a bit practically and on location.

Indeed DuVernay made news as the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a budget north of $100 million, joining the small ranks of filmmakers like Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) and Kathryn Bigelow (K:19 The Widowmaker) who stand as women given the reigns to big-budget properties. DuVernay has hopefully cracked a glass ceiling here, as in her wake Marvel Studios set Anna Boden to co-direct Captain Marvel, and there are hopefully plenty more to come.

It’s exciting to see the locations DuVernay used to bring A Wrinkle in Time to life, and to hear her speak so passionately about the material and her vision for the film. There’s a reason this landed on our list of most anticipated movies of 2018.

Check out the behind-the-scenes A Wrinkle in Time featurette below. The film also stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Levi Miller. A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9th.