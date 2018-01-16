Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Ava DuVernay’s Hopeful Blockbuster

by      January 16, 2018

0

a-wrinkle-in-time-ava-duvernay-storm-reid-slice

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Selma director Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated adaptation A Wrinkle in Time. Based on the Madeline L’Engle book of the same name, the film follows a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes in search of her father via interdimensional travel. DuVernay directs from a script by Frozen co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee, and this new featurette shows off the sheer scope and scale of the film, for which DuVernay shot quite a bit practically and on location.

Indeed DuVernay made news as the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a budget north of $100 million, joining the small ranks of filmmakers like Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) and Kathryn Bigelow (K:19 The Widowmaker) who stand as women given the reigns to big-budget properties. DuVernay has hopefully cracked a glass ceiling here, as in her wake Marvel Studios set Anna Boden to co-direct Captain Marvel, and there are hopefully plenty more to come.

It’s exciting to see the locations DuVernay used to bring A Wrinkle in Time to life, and to hear her speak so passionately about the material and her vision for the film. There’s a reason this landed on our list of most anticipated movies of 2018.

Check out the behind-the-scenes A Wrinkle in Time featurette below. The film also stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Levi Miller. A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9th.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Love, Simon’: New Trailer Makes Coming-of-Age, Coming-Out Dramedy Look Ridiculously Charming
Next Article
'Black Lightning' Review: The CW's Latest Superhero Series Sets a New Bar
Tags

Latest News