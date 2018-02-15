15 New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Images Further Reveal Ava DuVernay’s Ambitious Adaptation

0

Disney has released a slew of new high-resolution A Wrinkle in Time images, from the upcoming big-budget adaptation. Based on the Madeline L’Engle book of the same name, the film follows a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes in search of her father via interdimensional travel. DuVernay was tapped to helm the Disney blockbuster after making waves with her stunning MLK biopic Selma. She was offered a number of other projects, including Black Panther, but sparked to the idea of bringing A Wrinkle in Time to the screen with a representative cast.

Indeed, there’s something deeply touching about seeing a young girl of color take on the “Hero” role in this big-budget story. And DuVernay didn’t stop there, as the cast is heavy on representation and talent, giving hefty roles to wildly talented performers like Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andre Holland, Mindy Kaling, Michael Peña, Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, and Levi Miller. No matter how you slice it, that is a positively dynamite ensemble.

Visually A Wrinkle in Time looks tremendous, as DuVernay crafts a colorful but head-spinning frame that dives deep into the sci-fi aspects of the source material. I can’t wait to see the full thing in action.

For now, take a closer look at the film and its ensemble in the new images below, and click for high-resolution. A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9th.