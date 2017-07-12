‘A Wrinkle in Time': New Images Reveal Chris Pine, the Celestials, and More

0

This year has been a pretty great one for movies so far, but 2018 should follow suit. Next year already promises many highly-anticipated projects, and one of the chief among them is Ava DuVernay‘s reimagining of Madeleine L’Engle‘s A Wrinkle in Time. The story follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her brilliant brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), and their friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father (Chris Pine)

Today, EW released a number of first-look photos from A Wrinkle in Time (which you can peruse below), including images of “the three chimerical celestial beings who help [Meg] “wrinkle” time and space: philosophizing Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), inquisitive Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and wizened Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).” DuVernay said of her casting process here that, “My whole process with this film was, what if? With these women, I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?”

DuVernay also told EW in a new interview that she was particularly drawn to L’Engle’s 1962 novel because,

“I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning. She’s a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with,” says DuVernay. “And through that, the story of this girl saving the world and being out there in the universe slaying the darkness, it also says a lot about slaying our own dragons.”

She went on to say,

“One of the things that really made me want to read it was when [Disney VP of production Tendo Nagenda] said, ‘Ava, imagine what you would do with the worlds.’ Worlds! ‘Planets no one’s ever seen or heard of,’ he said. There aren’t any other black women who have been invited to imagine what other planets in the universe might look and feel like. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with.”

For more on the casting process and DuVernay’s comments on the film, head over to EW. A Wrinkle in Time is set for a March 17, 2018 release, and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, as well as Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard, and Will McCormack. Check out the rest of the new images below: