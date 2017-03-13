First Images from ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Released as Filming Wraps

0

One of my most-anticipated films of 2018 is Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. DuVernay is an immensely talented director and A Wrinkle in Time is rich source material that has yet to reach the big screen (there was 2003 made-for-TV movie that’s it). The film is described as a “reimaginging” of L’Engle’s novel that follows Meg Murry, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace, and their friend Calvin on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father.

DuVernay has been sharing her progress on the film on Twitter, announcing that filming had begun back in November, and this past weekend revealing that principal photography had wrapped on the production. In addition to announcing a wrap on principal photograph, DuVernay also shared some of the first images from the movie along with some behind-the-scenes photos. There’s nothing too revelatory here, and with a budget of over $100 million and over a year until the film hits theaters, I expect a fairly intensive post-production process. That being said, it’s still nice to see that the movie is rolling right along, and I can’t wait to see more of it.

Check out the images below. A Wrinkle in Time opens April 6, 2018 and stars Storm Reid as Meg Murry, Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Chris Pine as Mr. Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, Levi Miller as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace, and Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard, and Will McCormack.