New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer Goes on a Galaxy-Bending Adventure

0

Director Ava DuVernay‘s adaptation of Madeline L’Engle‘s A Wrinkle in Time is absolutely one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018, and for good reason. Not only does it boast a stellar cast, but everything we’ve seen from it so far looks really gorgeous. This latest trailer also really lays on the heart, as we see the struggles of a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes in search of her father via interdimensional travel. But the latter is the least of her worries — the first part of the trailer is devoted to her sadness over her father’s disappearance, but also her loneliness and isolation at school.

The story’s message is an empowering one about finding your inner strength and becoming your own hero, even when that seems impossible. It’s a hopeful and uplifting message that is a relief in a movie landscape littered with so many dark and gritty adaptations. They have their place of course, but so does a little light.

Check out the new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments. The film also stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Levi Miller. A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9th:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Wrinkle in Time: