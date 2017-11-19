New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer Shows Impressive Effects, Grand Scale

0

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming adventure film A Wrinkle in Time, and this movie looks big. Based on the beloved Madeleine L’Engle book of the same name, the film follows a young girl (Storm Reid) who goes in search of her father via interdimensional travel. Oscar-nominated Selma and 13th filmmaker Ava DuVernay directs from a script by Frozen co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee, and this new trailer offers a showcase of the film’s grand, fantastical visual effects while revealing a bit more of the story—which involves three “celestials” played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling.

If I’m being honest, my biggest selling point for this movie is seeing what Ava DuVernay can do with a big budget. She’s proven to be an exciting, bold talent behind the camera, and I’m incredibly curious to see what she brings to the screen under the guise of a family friendly blockbuster. So far it looks like she’s using visual effects in an engaging and unique way, with a pretty strong emphasis on character, and the effects in this trailer look pretty terrific for a film this far out from release. As for the story, I’d say at this point in time a hopeful (and representative) tale of individuality and bravery conquering fear is just what the doctor ordered.

Check out the new A Wrinkle in Time trailer below, followed by some new images. The film also stars Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, and Levi Miller. A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 9, 2018.