New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ TV Spot Continues to Tease One of 2018’s Most Anticipated Movies

Happy New Year! Great. Now that we’ve dealt with that, onto 2018, notably the very promising 2018 movie release schedule. Though February brings a few promising big titles (The 15:17 to Paris, Black Panther, and Annihilation) and limited releases (A Fantastic Woman and Loveless), it’s the March release of Ava DuVernay‘s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time that strikes me as the first major big-studio release of the year.
We’re still over two months away from the film’s release, and the new trailer for the movie will not make your impatience any easier to temper. (You can check out the trailer and a trio of motion posters right below.) Much like David Lowery‘s superb adaptation of Pete’s Dragon, A Wrinkle in Time looks like the very definition of a perfect balance between corporate interest and creative power, a big-budget adventure sculpted by one of America’s most evocative and imaginative filmmakers. It might just make the movie-desert known as January worth it. A Wrinkle in Time will be released on March 8th.
Here’s the latest TV spot for A Wrinkle in Time:
Here’s the official synopsis for A Wrinkle in Time:
Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg’s younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides—Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling)—who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them.