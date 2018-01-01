New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ TV Spot Continues to Tease One of 2018’s Most Anticipated Movies

0

Happy New Year! Great. Now that we’ve dealt with that, onto 2018, notably the very promising 2018 movie release schedule. Though February brings a few promising big titles (The 15:17 to Paris, Black Panther, and Annihilation) and limited releases (A Fantastic Woman and Loveless), it’s the March release of Ava DuVernay‘s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time that strikes me as the first major big-studio release of the year.

We’re still over two months away from the film’s release, and the new trailer for the movie will not make your impatience any easier to temper. (You can check out the trailer and a trio of motion posters right below.) Much like David Lowery‘s superb adaptation of Pete’s Dragon, A Wrinkle in Time looks like the very definition of a perfect balance between corporate interest and creative power, a big-budget adventure sculpted by one of America’s most evocative and imaginative filmmakers. It might just make the movie-desert known as January worth it. A Wrinkle in Time will be released on March 8th.

Here’s the latest TV spot for A Wrinkle in Time:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Wrinkle in Time: