Gorgeous New ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Poster Reveals the Celestials

One of the most highly anticipated movie of 2018 is Ava DuVernay‘s adaptation of Madeline L’Engle‘s A Wrinkle in Time. The story follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her brilliant brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), and their friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions to bring home their father (Chris Pine). Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey star as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which respectively, three celestials who help Meg on her journey.

DuVernay told EW that,

“I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning. [L’Engle’s] a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with. And through that, the story of this girl saving the world and being out there in the universe slaying the darkness, it also says a lot about slaying our own dragons.”

The movie looks gorgeous (you can check out the trailer here), and the newly released poster befits its rich aesthetic:

Let us know if you’re excited for the movie, which arrives March 9th. A Wrinkle in Time also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, as well as Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard, and Will McCormack. Here’s the official synopsis: