‘A Wrinkle in Time': First Trailer Reveals Ava DuVernay’s Sci-Fi Fantasy

0

Disney has revealed the first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, the sci-fi/fantasy that marks Selma director Ava DuVernay‘s highly-anticipated foray into blockbuster filmmaking. Described as a “reimagining” of Madeleine L’Engle‘s beloved novel, the script comes from Frozen‘s Jennifer Lee and follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her brilliant brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), and their friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions after their father goes missing. There, they cross paths with a number of fantastical characters and creatures, including a trio of “chimerical celestial beings” who help Meg on her journey, which we met earlier this week in a set of first-look images.

This movie looks delightful. DuVernay was offered a number of big budget films in the wake of her success on the tremendous Selma (including Marvel’s Black Panther), but she settled on this beloved novel as her big-budget debut. This is a colorful, twisty, wonderfully weird vision that stands in stark contrast to all the drab and dreary blockbusters nowadays, and that alone makes this stand out. There’s also the fact that DuVernay wanted a diverse, representative cast, which shouldn’t be a novel idea but for some reason is. This is a great first look and I can’t wait to see more.

Watch the first trailer below. A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters on March 9, 2018 and also stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Chris Pine as Mr. Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, and Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard, and Will McCormack.

And here’s the official sorta-synopsis: