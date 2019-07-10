A24 to Screen Movies Like ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Moonlight’ on Billboards for Free Across America

0

Just a day after announcing the hottest toy of the summer, indie distributors A24 finally revealed what’s behind their Public Access project: A series of free screenings projected on to billboards across the country. The schedule includes A24’s most notable titles like Oscar-nominee Lady Bird and Best Picture winner Moonlight, and each screening location is specifically tailored to the film. (Note: If A24 happens to announce one of these for Midsommar in Sweden, for the love of God do no go to that screening.) In a release, A24 called the initiative “a celebration of the movies and the places they came from, hosted across the country on the most classic form of American media.”

Below is the full list of screenings and locations, and head here for more detailed information like the actual map coordinates of the billboard in question.

Lady Bird – Sacramento, CA (7/20)

The Bling Ring – Van Nuys, CA (7/27)

The Witch – Ossipee, NH (8/6)

Good Time – Queens, NY (8/10)

The Spectacular Now – Athens, GA (8/17)

Moonlight – Miami, FL (8/24)

This is a really cool idea from a company that seems to thrive on pumping out cool ideas, especially for the screenings that are really fashioned after the movie’s setting. The Moonlight screening, for example, takes place just down the road from Miami’s Moonlight Way, which was re-named specifically for Barry Jenkins‘ Oscar-winning drama. There’s also the dingy appeal of the Good Time screening, where Benny and Josh Safdie‘s underground odyssey starring Robert Pattinson will be shown beneath an overpass.

I assume some more info will be on its way because you can’t just have like, an unlimited number of people standing in front of a billboard in Van Nuys, so keep your eyes peeled on the Public Access project’s official page.